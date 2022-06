The crowds are back. Pedestrians. Diners. Shoppers. Tourists. Students. The streets, once again, are packed. . A quick look at our own “Biz Ins & Outs” shows there are more new businesses moving in than old stalwarts moving out. These new faces are mostly retailers, who originally made their name in e-commerce, or — as they say in the trade — DTC (Direct-to-Consumer).

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO