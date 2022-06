Exploring Maine’s Tide Pool Ecology through 4-H SPIN Club. Introducing students to the breadth of different species in intertidal zones helps introduce young people to community science, stewardship, and the impact of invasive species and humans on Maine’s coastal habitats. This spring, Maine-eDNA graduate student Emily Pierce (UMaine, Marine Science) ran a six-week 4-H SPIN Club focusing on exploration and discovery of marine species in tidepools. Scheduled for every Tuesday, Pierce’s program mostly met over Zoom, with one scheduled in-person meeting exploring tide pools in South Portland.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO