Charlotte, NC

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Charlotte

By Samantha Gilstrap
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Serenity Tedder, 13, has been reported as missing by her family after last being seen in Charlotte...

Frafra
3d ago

I hope she's found safe....Get her some Couch time to find the root of her problem....Now they just want to do whatever they want to go home babygirl

