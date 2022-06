After a runoff tabulation on Wednesday morning, Benjamin Grant and Sarah Lentz have been confirmed as winners of two at-large seats on the Portland School Board. On Tuesday night, after the first round of counting, Lentz held a lead of 35.9 percent to Grant’s 24.6 percent, while Stacey Hang was in third with 14 percent of the vote. At the conclusion of the tabulation on Wednesday, Grant led by a hair, with 55.7 percent while Lentz was a close second, at 55.3 percent. Stacey Hang came in third.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO