Boothbay Harbor, ME

Windjammer Days logo license agreement announced

boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Friends of Windjammer Days, a Maine non-profit corporation, has put in place...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Boothbay V.E.T.S named Coulombe Center Innovation Award winner

An innovative program to help veterans who are homeless was selected as the 2022 Coulombe Center for Health Improvement recipient. The award was presented at a small ceremony at Coastal Prime in Boothbay Harbor on June 14. Boothbay Veteran’s Emergency Temporary Shelters (V.E.T.S), its president, Ed Harmon and a handful...
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainepublic.org

Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
CORINTH, ME
Q106.5

Maine Cuts More Than 57,000 Antlerless Deer Tags For 2022 Season

There will be less Maine "any-deer" tags available this season. However, there should be plenty to go around. Big changes are coming to Maine's any-deer lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has provided additional information regarding the new system in which antlerless deer permits will be distributed. See our in depth article (below) about how the new lottery will work.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Visit the Burnt Island Lighthouse in 2022

The Keepers of Burnt Island Light, a nonprofit organization in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, is offering a unique, “living history” tour of the recently restored light station. They are pleased to announce that this year’s interpretive staff are “the real McCoy.” Yes - former Burnt Island keepers, the wife of a deceased keeper, and the son of another are taking turns in sharing their life stories. Visitors who come ashore on their own, or as part of an organized tour, will receive a one-of-a-kind educational experience that spans a period of 30 years from 1958 to 1988.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

June 16 update: Midcoast adds four new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

State regulators approve $63 million power line update despite pushback

On Tuesday, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a $63.6 million CMP transmission line upgrade in the Midcoast despite objections from residents, who say it will be used for an industrial-sized salmon farm in Belfast. An alternate proposal that the area’s energy needs could be met by solar farms and other distributed energy resources in the region was rejected.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

The life of Maine's only area code has been extended

The life of Maine’s 207 area code is being extended through the end of 2025, while relief planning efforts have been postponed. Phone numbers were projected to run out at the end of 2024 if the Federal Communications Commission didn’t take action. That action would likely create a second area code in Maine.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta hire shared town planner

Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta have a new shared town planner, Harbor selectmen learned June 13. Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter said planner Isabelle Oechslie comes to the region from South Portland with community planning experience and, previously, Saco, where she worked on economic development planning. Oechslie has expertise including with...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
#Windjammer
thecentersquare.com

Maine energy consumers to get break on utility bills this summer

(The Center Square) – Maine consumers will be getting a break on their utility bills this summer after state regulators approved a request from the state’s two largest utilities to cut rates. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a plan lowering rates charged by Central Maine...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Oldest Home For Sale In Maine Offers Stunning Water Views

If you are one of those people who keeps an eye on real estate websites, you know that every once in a while you stumble across home for sale that predates 1800. Sometimes these homes even date back to the time of the Revolutionary War. However, I don't think we have ever seen a home that is this old!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions has license reinstated

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine doctor whose license was suspended over COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters is now able to resume seeing patients. State health officials first took action last fall, suspending Dr. Paul Gosselin over allegedly spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” and signing COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters. Maine’s Board...
WATERVILLE, ME
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Maine population growth shows changing economic choices

The recent turnaround of people moving to Maine has been abrupt and sharp, and could change Maine and its economy. Photo credit: Prostock Studio/iStock.com. In the 1970s, that was a popular Maine bumper sticker. It meant “Keep People Out Of Maine.”. A drastic slowdown in the state’s population growth...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I first visited Quoddy Head State Park on an epic solo road trip from New York City in the 1990s. I was fresh out of college and overwhelmed by the demands of newly minted maturity and the crushing pace of city life. As soon as I was old enough to rent a car, I headed as far northeast as I could go in a day’s drive. At a time when I felt unmoored and adrift in a sea of uncertainty, making my way to this edge of the continent felt like a remarkable achievement. I live on the West Coast now, but over the years have returned to West Quoddy Head several times. Those ledge outcroppings and sheer rock faces have become literal touchstones for how far I’ve gone, how far I’ve come, and how far I’ve yet to go.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Mainers can expect lower electricity delivery rates starting in July

Maine utility regulators say the state’s largest electric utility will drop delivery rates by nearly 6%. The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it had approved three stipulations that will result in lower electric delivery rates for both Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers effective July 1, 2022.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

MDOT work to avoid Windjammer Days

Maine Department of Transportation’s Brian Cooley said paving along Townsend Avenue and Oak Street will be put on hold for Windjammer Days. MDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note received a letter from the Windjammer Days committee requesting the work be postponed. Contractor Hagar Enterprises will instead focus on other scheduled...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Westport Island Shore Run Aug. 21

The 17th annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race is Sunday, Aug. 21 on bridge-accessible Westport Island. Registration is open for the 17th running of Maine’s "Best Little 10K Road Race." The 10K road race will start at 9 a.m; the 3.5 mile "Fun Walk" will start at 8:30 a.m. Last year's race was our biggest field ever, with over 70 competitors making the run. A new course record was also set last year.
WESTPORT, ME

