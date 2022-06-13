Windjammer Days logo license agreement announced

I first visited Quoddy Head State Park on an epic solo road trip from New York City in the 1990s. I was fresh out of college and overwhelmed by the demands of newly minted maturity and the crushing pace of city life. As soon as I was old enough to rent a car, I headed as far northeast as I could go in a day’s drive. At a time when I felt unmoored and adrift in a sea of uncertainty, making my way to this edge of the continent felt like a remarkable achievement. I live on the West Coast now, but over the years have returned to West Quoddy Head several times. Those ledge outcroppings and sheer rock faces have become literal touchstones for how far I’ve gone, how far I’ve come, and how far I’ve yet to go.

