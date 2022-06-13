Windjammer Days logo license agreement announced

The Keepers of Burnt Island Light, a nonprofit organization in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, is offering a unique, “living history” tour of the recently restored light station. They are pleased to announce that this year’s interpretive staff are “the real McCoy.” Yes - former Burnt Island keepers, the wife of a deceased keeper, and the son of another are taking turns in sharing their life stories. Visitors who come ashore on their own, or as part of an organized tour, will receive a one-of-a-kind educational experience that spans a period of 30 years from 1958 to 1988.
