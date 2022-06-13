ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tustin police officers made a drug bust after pulling over a convicted felon

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Saturday morning, Tustin police officers stopped a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. The officers began a...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 9

Davey Lievanos
3d ago

This is why Felons should serve their entire sentences, and not let out early. Covid-19 is no longer a pandemic. Keep’s in jail 👊🏼😡

Reply
3
Related
foxla.com

Suspected El Monte cop killer given plea deal by Gascón's office last year

LOS ANGELES - The city of El Monte is mourning two police officers killed in the line of duty and now, some are saying their alleged killer should have been behind bars. Investigators named Justin Williams Flores as the man accused of opening fire at officers near a San Gabriel Valley motel earlier this week in a shootout. Two of the officers, identified as Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, were rushed to the LAC + USC Medical Center where they died. Flores died at the scene.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Sam's Club in Fullerton evacuated on report of man with a shotgun, but no weapons found

A report of a man with a shotgun prompted the evacuation of a Fullerton club store Wednesday night, but no weapons were found.The incident happened at Sam's Club, at 603 S. Placentia Ave., Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m.. Police say officers responded to the club store to check reports of a man possibly armed with a shotgun.Social media video shows customers were herded to the exits, as officers came in to search the store. One man was detained outside the store as being possibly involved in the incident, as officers continued to search inside and outside the building.Police say no weapons were found.The man who was detained was arrested on unrelated warrants.
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Police#Marijuana#Law Enforcement#Dui
lagunabeachindy.com

Costa Mesa man arrested on suspicion of drugging, raping child

A 27-year-old Costa Mesa man suspected of drugging and raping a child under the age of 14 was arrested by Laguna Beach police Tuesday. Laguna Beach officers executed an arrest warrant at 8:28 a.m. in the 14500 block of Newport Avenue in Tustin. Hector Beltran, 27, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of felony rape of a drugged victim and felony lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14 years old, police records show.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa Police need help finding a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run collision

COSTA MESA, Calif. (June 16, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) is actively investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred last night. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at about 9:04 p.m., a 64-year-old female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while she crossed the street on Fairview Road, just south of Baker Street. Her identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
foxla.com

Video shows 'scared' California Sam's Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

Videos are emerging of police in California drawing their weapons as terrified shoppers evacuated a Sam’s Club store over reports of a gunman at the store. The incident unfolded around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in Fullerton, just outside of Los Angeles, after a Fullerton Police Department statement says they received "reports of a male possibly armed with a shotgun."
FULLERTON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fake deputy flees when real cop shows up, California officials say. He didn’t get far

A man accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy was spotted by a real deputy and fled before crashing, authorities in California said. A deputy with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation drove by “what appeared to be a traffic stop” in the early morning hours on Monday, June 13, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy spotted a silver car that had flashing strobe lights on the front and back.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly discharging laser at Sheriff's helicopter

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly discharging a laser at a Sheriff’s Department helicopter during an incident in Colton, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On June 12 at about 8:45 p.m., 40-KING-4, piloted by Deputy D. Negron and Tactical Flight Officer C. Manning, was...
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two documented gang members arrested, suspected of gun violation

Two documented gang members with warrants out for their arrest were behind bars today on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered firearm. Jaime Angel Mejia, 24, and Nicholas Angel Mejia, 21, were arrested in the 80-300 block of Paseo Tesoro in Indio on Tuesday following a weapons investigation by the Coachella Community Action The post Two documented gang members arrested, suspected of gun violation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
myrcns.com

Hemet pursuit leads to barricaded standoff, arrest of wanted felons – Discarded firearm recovered

HEMET, Calif., — Authorities say a pair of wanted felons were arrested after a pursuit that traveled from the city of Hemet to the Red Mountain area Thursday afternoon, June 9. Although the chase was discontinued for safety reasons, a Sheriff’s aviation crew was eventually able to locate the vehicle involved in the pursuit, leading to a barricaded standoff and the pair of suspect’s arrests, according to officials.
HEMET, CA
nypressnews.com

Chino Hills man faces charges of kidnapping, torture, rape

A Chino Hills man will face a judge Monday on charges he kidnapped a female, torturing and raping her over the course of several months. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested Saturday after a brief standoff in Placentia on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
CHINO HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy