Sam Hunt is a proud papa. The singer and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lucy Lu. The country singer broke the news live on stage during a performance at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday evening (June 7). Entertainment Tonight reports that Hunt addressed the fans in attendance, sharing the news in public for the first time.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO