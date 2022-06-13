ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoGkH_0g9IVRHD00

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy.

Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9.

The suspect is described as a white male and his vehicle is a silver-colored Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

If you have seen this man or have additional details about the case, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000.

CAUGHT: Two men arrested for smuggling 7-year-old girl in Cedar City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cR4XK_0g9IVRHD00
    (Courtesy of Sandy Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecCqU_0g9IVRHD00
    (Courtesy of Sandy Police)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 10

Kim Gee
3d ago

He was in this area over weekend drove off after we started to approach car. This person circled area and slowed down like watching kids play so after 3rd time seeing we approach to see if lost and have not seen since.

Reply(3)
3
Related
ABC4

Sandy Police search for woman using robbery victim’s credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman in connection to a credit card theft. Sandy Police say the female suspect is accused of using a credit card belonging to a robbery victim. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. She was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored sunglasses and […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Utah fugitive arrested with several drugs during police pursuit

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man who had an active warrant out for his arrest was surrounded and arrested by police at a Maverik gas station Wednesday. A Utah County Deputy was driving north on I-15 around 7:45 p.m. when he spotted 29-year-old Chad Michael Llewellyn of Spanish Fork. The deputy learned Llewellyn was a […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Volkswagen Tiguan#Sandy Police Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Ohio fugitive wanted out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A man with an active warrant out of Cleveland, Ohio is wanted and police believe he is in South Salt Lake. Kyle Anthony Dembowski, 32, is wanted out of Ohio on charges related to aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs, and theft of a firearm.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Federal fugitive charged with murder in Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Kearns man wanted by federal authorities now also faces a murder charge in Salt Lake City. Jared Charles Lance, 41, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, plus possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Recently-released inmate steals two cars from Murray car dealership

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after being caught attempting to steal two vehicles from a car dealership in Murray. Murray Police say the suspect is James Thomas Carey, 49. Police say Carey allegedly entered the Tim Dahle Nissan dealership in Murray and tried to steal a car. Officials say the owner noticed […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD asking public’s help to find airport luggage thief

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole two pieces of luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport. Police say the first investigation began at 4:23 p.m. on April 4 after a passenger told officers their luggage has been lost or stolen. When […]
ABC4

Murray Police search for suspects connected to burglarizing local business

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department is searching for these four suspects in connection to a business burglary. Police have released the suspects’ images caught on surveillance camera footage.  The first suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a bright neon yellow hoodie. The second suspect, a woman, […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Crews pull drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews pulled a drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning near the area of North Arm Trailhead at Pineview Reservoir around 10 p.m. Authorities say the victim’s friend said he lost sight of her after she had […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police search for suspects burglarizing sporting goods store

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department is searching for three people in connection to a shoplifting case. Police say the three suspects may have been involved in burglarizing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage near the shop’s entrance. One suspect […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Behind the Badge: Being a new police officer

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – What’s it like being a new police officer? ABC4 News talked to one officer in Woods Cross who’s just barely starting the job and was more honest than you may expect, in this edition of Behind the Badge. When it comes to new police officers, it doesn’t get much newer […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy