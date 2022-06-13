Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy.

Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9.

The suspect is described as a white male and his vehicle is a silver-colored Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

If you have seen this man or have additional details about the case, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000.

