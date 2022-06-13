ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch Now: Controversy over Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation

By Stringr
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Parents’ Bill of Rights” legislation, dubbed the “Don't Say Gay”...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

All in Ohio Agenda looks to transform education, voting rights, health, safety, and taxes

Earlier this month, Ohioans of all walks of life gathered outside the Statehouse because we’re sick and tired of what’s happening inside it. Inside, extremist, and unaccountable lawmakers have been pushing policies that would target trangender kids, muzzle teachers and determine when and how we start a family. Meanwhile, some of those same lawmakers are […] The post All in Ohio Agenda looks to transform education, voting rights, health, safety, and taxes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy