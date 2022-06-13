ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Gas prices in Palm Beach County highest in state

By Gary Detman
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Palm Beach County are the highest in the state, as the national average price for gas topped $5 a...

cw34.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCA RATON, FL
FLORIDA STATE
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
#Gas Prices#Aaa
BOCA RATON, FL
LAKE WORTH, FL

