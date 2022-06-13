Gas prices in Palm Beach County highest in state

Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down in the past two weeks after failing a state restaurant inspection. Villa Rosano, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, was ordered closed after an inspection June 10. It had one high-priority, two intermediate and two basic violations. The high-priority violation was the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices are not at record highs on Thursday, which is enough to make news these days. They’ve actually dropped slightly, according to AAA, but certainly not enough to proclaim there’s relief at the pumps. In Florida, the average price of...
Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
Artisan Markets: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Unique artisan and handcrafted items with offerings from artisans, crafters, bakers and more. Enjoy a meal out:Hot restaurant deals for summer dining. Saturday. JoJo's Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Carlin Park, near Gumbo...
Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
With gas prices near $5 a gallon in Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth and Palm Tran Public Transportation are urging everyone to Dump the Pump and try out transit on Thursday, June 17, 2022. “We hope everyone downloads our Paradise Pass mobile payment app or gets the Paradise Pass...
Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
Martin County - Tuesday June 15, 2022: The Martin County Board of County Commissioners passed a new landscape watering ordinance that implements the South Florida Water Management District's (SFWMD) mandatory year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures. The SFWMD’s year-round Landscape Irrigation Conservation measures (Chapter 40E-24, Florida Administrative Code) are designed to...
A Ru Ru's Tacos and Tequila may be headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach.
The signature building, at 1132 N. Dixie Highway, with its Art Deco tower was built in 1949 and has an expansive outdoor patio area.
The funeral procession for Fish and Wildlife Officer Kyle Lee Patterson, who was killed in St. Lucie County in a wrong-way crash, will be coming through Indian River County on I-95 following his service at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie. The procession will be heading to Christmas Cemetery.
When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
A Palm Beach County county commissioner tells WPTV Contact 5 Investigator Michael Buczyner that she’s meeting with officials in Belle Glade Wednesday about a rooming house where residents are being forced out of their homes after new property owners took over.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Palm Beach. It was one of two crashes that happened Wednesday afternoon near 45th Street and Jog Road. Police shut down 45th Street in both directions in that area because of the...
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James had hip replacement surgery on Monday, a procedure he expects to keep him out of the office for three or four weeks. The mayor, 64, did not attend Monday's City Commission or Community Redevelopment Agency meetings, over which he typically presides. In a note...
As golf courses go, it ain't Pebble Beach. But for years Lone Pine, across N. Military Trail from Rapids Water Park, has served Riviera Beach well.
It's a modest spot for residents of the diverse city of 35,000 to learn and practice the world's most frustrating sport, without having to pay the higher prices of...
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Miguel has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing child in Lake Worth Beach. The Sheriff's Office said Miguel Serapio, 12, was last seen on June 14. Miguel,...
SYNOPSIS: The details about the different signs exhibited if you have a mold problem lurking in your house. What symptoms can the mold problem cause you is also mentioned? Learn more. Signs and Symptoms of a Mold Problem in Home. BY: Kert Steward, STOP Restoration of Port St. Lucie. Do...
Like most Palm Beach County commuters, I drive through a lot of intersections every day. The vast majority of them good; some of them bad — and quite frankly, a little scary. And like most of you, I pass through them often amazed that there are not more accidents...
