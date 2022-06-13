UPDATE | Wrong-way suspected drunk driver slams into oncoming cars on I-182 in Tri-Cities

A suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 182 caused a four-vehicle crash late Sunday that injured two people.

Francisco Rios, 35, of Pasco, was driving a gray Jeep Wrangler Rubicon east in the westbound lanes of highway between Pasco and Richland, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

As Rios started across the Volpentest bridge just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, he hit a 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Chevy Colorado before finally slamming into a 2006 Chevy Impala, Thorson said.

Washington State Patrol troopers investigate a three-car crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 late Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

The driver and passenger in the Impala, Steven Dietrich, 30, and Taylor E. Chinowth, 22, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Thorson said.

Their condition was not immediately available Monday.

The drivers of the Camry and Colorado were not hurt.

The westbound lanes were closed for five hours while troopers investigated. Traffic had to be diverted over the Highway 395 blue bridge.

Rios was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.