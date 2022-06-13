ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

UPDATE | Wrong-way suspected drunk driver slams into oncoming cars on I-182 in Tri-Cities

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

A suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 182 caused a four-vehicle crash late Sunday that injured two people.

Francisco Rios, 35, of Pasco, was driving a gray Jeep Wrangler Rubicon east in the westbound lanes of highway between Pasco and Richland, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

As Rios started across the Volpentest bridge just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, he hit a 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Chevy Colorado before finally slamming into a 2006 Chevy Impala, Thorson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390kdq_0g9IUQQh00
Washington State Patrol troopers investigate a three-car crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 late Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

The driver and passenger in the Impala, Steven Dietrich, 30, and Taylor E. Chinowth, 22, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Thorson said.

Their condition was not immediately available Monday.

The drivers of the Camry and Colorado were not hurt.

The westbound lanes were closed for five hours while troopers investigated. Traffic had to be diverted over the Highway 395 blue bridge.

Rios was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8sAI_0g9IUQQh00
A Jeep headed the wrong way on Interstate 182 caused a three-car crash late Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital. Aiden Whitaker/Special to the Herald

Comments / 3

Related
610KONA

Fiery Crash on Route 12 Sends One to Hospital

(Burbank, WA) — Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash between several vehicles that happened Wednesday afternoon along US Highway 12 at Dodd Road in Burbank, just east of Pasco. The crash left one ejected from their vehicle, sending them to the hospital. Traffic was snarled in the area. The State Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.
BURBANK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Vehicles#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Washington State Patrol#Toyota
nbcrightnow.com

Street closure in West Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police are advising residents to stay clear of 40th Street due to a falling power line. Avoid this area and stay safe. West Van Giesen Street is open in both directions for traveling vehicles. No injuries occurred during this incident.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Steven Dietrich, 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth injured in a crash; Francisco Rios arrested (Pasco, WA)

Authorities identified 30-year-old Steven Dietrich and 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on late Sunday in Tri-cities. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place a little before 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 182. The preliminary investigation indicated that Francisco Rios,...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Police arrest second suspect for alleged 2018 Kennewick murder

Kennewick, WA — Additional developments in the murder of a 18-year-old man have led detectives to obtain probable cause to arrest a second man for allegedly committing 1st Degree Murder in Kennewick in 2018. On October 26, 2018, 18-year-old Hunter Black was murdered in his home. The initial investigation...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Police investigating after man shot in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO, Wash. — Police are investigating after they said a man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Pasco. Just after 1 p.m. Pasco Police responded to the 500 block of S 22nd Ave for a report of a shooting. Officials said one man was shot in the leg. Medics rushed...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police seeking stolen truck with distinct stickers on the bumper

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen the truck pictured above? Pasco police officers are actively searching for it after it was reported stolen from their jurisdiction. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, the truck was stolen from the 1900-block of Road 35 in Franklin County overnight on June 14, 2022. The truck has distinctive stickers—particularly on the left side of the back bumper—which make it identifiable.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One man is arrested after driving on the wrong side of the road causing three crashes

PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday night at 11:43 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Thorson, a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco. The 35-year-old male suspect was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes and hit 3 cars. Two people were sent to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

55-year-old man killed after a single-vehicle crash in Asotin County (Asotin County, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, a 55-year-old man, from Walla Walla, lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Asotin County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:41 p.m. on State Route 129 near milepost 10, approximately 26 miles south of Asotin city limits. The early reports showed that a car was heading southbound on SR-129 when it went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Crews gets trial date for narcotics charges

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man who police said allegedly pointed a laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter in April was arraigned this week on unrelated charges. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and driving under the influence following a two-vehicle collision that happened on Feb. 18. He pleaded not guilty, and a trial is set for Aug. 30.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
185
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy