Austin, TX

Over 235 million people set to experience temperatures 90 degrees or hotter this week

By Internewscast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a weekend of punishing heat across the Central and Southern Plains with even more blistering temperatures ahead for much of the rest of the country. Denver saw 100 degrees on Saturday, tying their earliest 100-degree day on record. Meanwhile, Austin is in the middle of a punishing stretch of...

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
Saharan dust arrives in Texas, air quality will be unhealthy for some

AUSTIN, Texas - Along with the heat, get ready for rounds and rounds of hazy sunshine this week because the Saharan dust has arrived and made its journey across the Atlantic. The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking several rounds of dust heading this way. Huge clusters of storms...
Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
I hid from the Texas Tower sniper. His successors have found us all.

When I saw the photograph Posted on Twitter by Daniel Defense, maker of the weapon that turned a Texas elementary school into a killing field a little over a week ago, I felt a jolt of recognition. The photo was of a small boy sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a similar high-powered rifle. The caption was a biblical verse: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” This advertising image recalled instantly for me the haunting photo of another child, barely out of diapers, holding a pair of his daddy’s rifles. This boy was Charles Joseph Whitman, age 2.
BURN BANS ACTIVE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

As hot and dry conditions persist around the area, bans on outdoor burning are starting to pop up. On Monday, Austin and Lee counties enacted burn bans. The two counties join Fayette and Waller counties, who approved burn bans last week, and Colorado County, who instituted a burn ban last month.
Krause Springs temporarily closed

Krause Springs in Spicewood is closed to the public from June 13-16 due to filming, according to a June 6 post on the family-owned campground’s Facebook page. It plans to reopen Friday, June 17. “We are doing some things to the park and will not be open to the...
Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
Fatal crash causing delays on Capital of Texas Highway

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Thursday just before noon. The rollover collision resulted in the death of an adult, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect delays in the area. No further...
