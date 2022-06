President Joe Biden’s protective statements about Taiwan represent a salutary “tension” with standard U.S. policy formulations, according to a top White House official. Biden has declared repeatedly that the United States would defend Taiwan from an attack by China, which regards the island democracy as an unruly province that must be brought under mainland Chinese Communist authority. Such rhetoric would seem to revise the historic U.S. policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to how the U.S. would respond to a Chinese Communist invasion, which White House officials have taken pains to reiterate in the wake of Biden’s remarks. However, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan implied that there is an inner logic to the varying statements.

