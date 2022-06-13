Smoke Alarms Save Ten People in East Bay Township House Fire

Smoke alarms inside an East Bay Township home are being credited for saving the lives of ten people in a house fire on Saturday, according to the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were sent to a home on Vienna Way in East Bay Township for a house fire.

The initial alarm brought Metro Engine 1, Engine 8, Engine 11, Metro Captain, Metro Chief 702, Traverse City Fire Engine 2 and East Bay EMS to the scene. A second alarm was requested by the initial incident Command and brought Metro Engine 12, Metro Truck 1 and Traverse City Fire Engine 1.

The fire was under control within an hour, and the home sustained major damage to the garage, second floor and attic. Salvage operations on the first floor and basement consisted of covering many items with tarps for protection, according to Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

All ten occupants were able to get out of the home without injury because of working smoke alarms.

“Fire spreads rapidly,” Tony Posey, the GT Metro Fire Assistant Chief said. “It doubles in growth very quickly. So having those alarms gives you that time. Especially in new construction these are lightweight construction homes, they burn very fast. And seconds truly do count.”

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.