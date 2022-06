Snowbasin —Outdoor Adventure X, a new outdoor consumer festival, will debut at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, next June. The three-day event, scheduled for June 16-18, 2023, is open to the public and will include hands-on outdoor product experiences – camping, climbing, cycling, hiking, overlanding, water sports, and more – along with consumer-driven education, advocacy programs, live music, films, food, and family fun. Outdoor Adventure X is a collaboration between the new Xcelerator division of Emerald and Lodestone Events, producers of the Overland Expo event series, and will take place the weekend prior to Outdoor Retailer Summer in Salt Lake City and County.

