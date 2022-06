TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A military veteran who grew up in Tuscaloosa is believed to have been captured by Russian forces after disappearing in Ukraine last week. Drueke and Andy Huynh were allegedly captured during a failed operation outside Kharviv last week. Huynh, 27, is from California, but had been living in Trinity, Alabama. The pair are believed to be the first two American prisoners of war in the Ukrainian conflict with Russia.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO