A Florida man is suing another for shooting and killing a beloved family dog. Zachary K. Deaterly slew Candy, a Staffordshire terrier mix, in a Nov. 18, 2016 confrontation. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not arrest Deaterly, saying he had the right to use deadly force because he was in fear for his life. Plaintiff Rodney M. Jacobson took the matter to civil court. You can watch in the player above.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO