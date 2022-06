The city of Franklin is paying tribute to esteemed Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark with an honorary street naming of Fourth Avenue in downtown Franklin. Justice Clark, who died late last year at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer, is from Franklin and lived on Fourth Avenue for many years of her life. Her public service to the judiciary and her community spanned over four decades. She was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 by Gov. Phil Bredesen and was re-elected in 2006 and 2014. She served as Chief Justice from 2010 to 2012.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO