An acronym for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (seriously), CAPTCHA is the annoying thing you see on many websites that challenges you to prove you’re human, from clicking a box to figuring out some random puzzle, which usually ends up being “click all the pictures that have buses”…and there’s always one pic that may or may not fit that description. Besides forcing you to pass a test, CAPTCHAs aren’t always secure.

