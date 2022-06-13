ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Right to buy will worsen Britain’s lack of affordable homes | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zN1QP_0g9ISMDR00
Blocks of flats in south-east London Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Having worked in social housing for years and now living in a shared ownership scheme for older people, I wonder if anyone in the cabinet has thought through the policy of extending right to buy to properties owned by housing associations ( First Edition newsletter, 9 June ). How many housing association tenants could get a mortgage, bearing in mind the cost of housing, the affordability criteria of lenders, the level of wages and the benefit cap?

The proposal for tenants to use their benefits to pay a mortgage seems particularly unworkable.

I will not be seeking to use right to buy. For one thing, I don’t want the maintenance responsibilities.
Angharad Lewis
Manchester

• I have been happily living in social housing since 1961, initially in Crawley and now in Birmingham, via various housing associations. I now live as a widower in sheltered housing provided by a very small housing association. The flexibility of social housing enabled my career moves. I was not hindered by property ownership.

I am strongly opposed to right to buy. Clearly many have made significant financial gains by accepting the subsidy. However, many former right-to-buy homes have been sold on and are now in the hands of private landlords, at great cost to the benefit system.

The dream of owning your home comes with costs and responsibilities. To suggest that benefit claimants could become homeowners is beyond belief. I have no objection to owner occupation in principle, but not by luring tenants into a dream that they cannot sustain.
Cyril Bezant
Birmingham

• Once tenants become homeowners, they are responsible for routine maintenance and improvements currently covered as part of their agreement with the landlord. As a housing officer, I saw far too many former council tenants forced to reapply for social housing when the cost of home ownership became too onerous, only to then become frustrated (and often homeless) when faced with the harsh reality of having to compete for a shrinking supply of suitable affordable rented housing due to right to buy.

Fixing the housing crisis requires a determination to address a rigged market and to ensure that enough housing is genuinely affordable. It will not be solved by reducing the already limited supply of good-quality social housing.
Ian Fraser
Tregynon, Powys

• As a socialist, I was utterly opposed to the right-to-buy scheme when it was introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s government, and I still am. However, in 2013 my wife and I bought a former council house. The question in my mind is whether my principles were compromised by buying a house that the council was once able to let at a reasonable cost, even though it had been privately owned for some time and wasn’t ever going to be social housing again. It does niggle from time to time that I live in a lovely little house thanks to divisive scheme set up by a party I have never voted for in my life.
Arthur Cross
Balimackillichan, Argyll and Bute

• Boris Johnson’s plan to extend right to buy gets my vote. I’ve been a housing association tenant renting the same home for 28 years, with no prospect of buying. It’s a gamechanger for me, and I would definitely take part in the scheme.
Billy McDougall
Birmingham

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Britain#Housing Market#Right To Buy#Uk#First Edition#Beli
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Care staff ‘calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to get to work’

Care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford fuel to drive their cars to look after people in their homes, a union leader has said.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, attacked the government for “not having a plan” to tackle the cost of living crisis.The union is campaigning for decent pay rises for millions of public sector workers, including those in the NHS and local government, who she complained had been subjected to wage restraint for years.Many had worked through the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk, but still faced below-inflation pay rises, she said.It came...
LABOR ISSUES
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tenants to get new rights to challenge ‘unscrupulous landlords’ on rent hikes and shoddy homes

Tenants will gain new rights to challenge “unscrupulous landlords” who ramp up rents or force them to live in shoddy homes, through fresh legislation.The Renters Reform Bill will also stop them from being locked into fixed-term tenancies and – after a three-year delay – end the scandal of no-fault evictions, ministers say.It is being hailed by Shelter, the housing charity, as a “gamechanger for England’s 11 million private renters”, after years of inaction by successive governments.“For the first time in a long time, tenants will be able to stand up to bad behaviour instead of living in fear,” said Polly...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy