Public Health

Sir Mick Jagger, 78, tests positive for COVID-19 - forcing Rolling Stones to CANCEL their Amsterdam gig

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sir Mick Jagger, 78, has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the Rolling Stones to cancel their show in Amsterdam on Monday.

The band, which also features guitarist Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood with Steve Jordan on drums, are on their SIXTY tour, which consists of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

A statement on behalf of the band said: 'The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jyel_0g9IRwaS00
Sad news: Sir Mick Jagger, 78, has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the Rolling Stones to cancel their show in Amsterdam on Monday (pictured June 9 in Liverpool)

'The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

'The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.'

Only those who are fully vaccinated up to their third booster dose are allowed to enter the Netherlands as long as they provide proof of vaccination.

People who have fallen ill with Covid within the last 180 days must demonstrate proof of COVID-19 recovery when entering the Netherlands using the NHS Covid Pass, with the date of issue being more than 11 days ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h8ol_0g9IRwaS00
Announcement: The band, which also features guitarist Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood with Steve Jordan on drums, are on their SIXTY tour, which consists of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLFoc_0g9IRwaS00

The band made their return to the UK stage at the Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week. The Stones will also play two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London this summer.

Last week, Mick's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, 34, proved that their son was quite the dancing sensation as Deveraux mirrored his famous father in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday.

As The Rolling Stones stormed the stage in Liverpool, the youngster shimmied and shook his blonde locks whilst Mick belted out You Can't Always Get What You Want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6SNz_0g9IRwaS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBByv_0g9IRwaS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hncl6_0g9IRwaS00
So cute! The youngster shimmied and shook his blonde locks whilst Mick belted out You Can't Always Get What You Want

Deveraux pranced around from the side of the stage as he showed off his fancy footwork to his dad's 1969 hit track.

He sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt complete with the iconic tongue and lips logo emblazoned across his front, paired with a cardigan and skinny jeans.

In another photo Melanie and Deveraux could be seen with their backs to the camera as they posed for a snap on the stage ahead of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7bsK_0g9IRwaS00
Fun-filled: Deveraux sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt complete with the iconic tongue and lips logo emblazoned across the front with a cardigan and skinny jeans

Meanwhile, Mick was ever the rockstar as he and the Rolling Stones put on a show-stopping performance.

Performing in Liverpool for the first time in 50 years, the band put on an energetic production as they continued their European 'Sixty' tour.

The legendary frontman sported a red and black leather jacket for the appearance, layered over a diamanté embellished shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjrcG_0g9IRwaS00
Soaking it all in: In another photo Melanie and Deveraux could be seen with their backs to the camera as they posed for a snap on the stage ahead of the show.

Pairing the ensemble with black skinny jeans, Mick stood between bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood as they stormed the stage.

Ronnie Wood matched Mick in a red leather jacket with a black detail design, while Keith Richards was ever the rocker in a dark grey leather jacket and a blue bandana.

The band seemed delighted to be back in Liverpool, as Mick threw his hands in the air and towards the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cC26s_0g9IRwaS00
Rockstars: Meanwhile, Mick put on a show-stopping performance with the Rolling Stones as they performed in Liverpool for the first time since 1971 (L-R Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTPj9_0g9IRwaS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0La3f9_0g9IRwaS00

Ever the frontman, the musician showed age was just a number as he threw out some dance moves on stage, pointing towards the audience.

Ronnie and Keith appeared to be in their element, as the guitarists faced each other and belted out a tune.

The band were displayed on a massive screen behind them, as the Liverpool crowd went wild for the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkI0D_0g9IRwaS00
Busting a move: Mick Jagger showed age was just a number as he threw out some dance moves on stage, pointing towards the audience

Earlier in the day, Mick seemed in high spirits as he left his hotel for Anfield Stadium.

The musician looked dapper as he waved to crowds in a smart pink jacket over a similar colour round neck jumper with a black and white shirt collar.

As he headed into the vehicle he hid his long hair under a matching baseball cap.

When they do hit the stage at the home of Liverpool F.C., it will be the first time the Stones have played in Liverpool since 1971, according to Liverpool Echo.

