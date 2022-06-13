Cherokee County Commission Meeting / Monday, June 13th

(Gadsden, Ala.)—This summer, incoming freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are invited to participate in Cardinal Commit, the College’s new student orientation. “Students who participate in Cardinal Commit will be armed with information and tools they need to be successful in college from the very beginning,” said Whitney Hall, assistant director of Enrollment Services. “Cardinal Commit is designed to prepare admitted students for their first semester and beyond. It is important for all new Cardinals to participate in one of the sessions being offered.”

