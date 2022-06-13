ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Commission Meeting / Monday, June 13th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monday morning meeting of the Cherokee County Commission was a brief affair, with only three items on the agenda, consisting of two resignations, and one business matter. Troy Patterson tendered his resignation with the Human Resources Board and...

