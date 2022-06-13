ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Pennsylvania: Mike Schlossberg, Gilbert Ambler

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the November showdown for U.S Senate has been set. How John Fetterman may not be on the campaign trail for a little bit longer, and about how a state lawmaker is facing a DUI charge.

He will then be joined by Democratic State Representative Mike Schlossberg and gun rights defense lawyer Gilbert Ambler.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

This Week In Pennsylvania: Zach Shamburg

You can watch the show using the player above.

