ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Has a Specific Take on What Did & Didn't Go Wrong in Her Johnny Depp Court Case

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWwyh_0g9IR1ne00

Click here to read the full article.

The verdict in the defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is going to be discussed for a long time . While some people see it as a clear and easy victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, it’s much more complicated than that. Now in a new teaser for an upcoming interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Heard is giving her take on what happened with the trial.

The Aquaman actress first has a message for the court of public opinion and the social media warriors who sided with Depp the entire trial. “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she shares. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.” Social media users felt that the evidence presented by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez showed that Heard didn’t always tell the truth about the couple’s very toxic relationship.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft even told the Today Show in an earlier interview that social media likely crushed their side of the case — and that jurors probably saw what people were saying online. “How can you not? They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it ,” she said.

Despite the death threats and online attacks , Heard swears she’s not taking the hate “personally.” She adds, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know these things.” While she doesn’t blame the jury for their decision, she does have thoughts on her ex in this situation because she feels he put on a performance of a lifetime for them. “I actually understand,” Heard explains. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

The full interview will appear on Dateline NBC on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAHUE_0g9IR1ne00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
SheKnows

Here's Exactly What Amber Heard Plans to Tell Her Daughter About the Johnny Depp Trial

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard is opening up after a jury sided with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a case that granted him $10 million in damages. The actress, who is mom to one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, spoke to Today‘s Savannah Guthrie about the impact this experience will have on her as a parent. “One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you’ve gone through,”  Guthrie said to Heard, per PEOPLE. “What would you want to say?” She responded: “I think no matter what, it...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince & Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to Dad Michael With a Touching Speech at the Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to their late father Michael Jackson, his kids will always proudly talk about the legend. Not only did two of his children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jr. (also known as Prince) Jackson arrive at the 2022 Tony Awards in style, but they also showed their support for the musical based on his life called MJ: the Musical. But it doesn’t stop there because they also were the ones to introduce the nominated play’s performance. Paris and Prince arrived at the Tony Awards, with Paris looking breathtaking in a flowing blush...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
Britney Spears
SheKnows

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Get a Fresh Newlywed Start With Opulent $12 Million Calabasas Mansion

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari didn’t waste any time getting their new life started. After their wedding at their Hidden Valley home last week, the couple is on the move to a new location. The newlyweds are headed to the swanky gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas, California. That means Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will be their neighbors, and she will be closer to where her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, live with their dad, Kevin Federline.
CALABASAS, CA
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was mysteriously gunned down in front of his little girl in affluent Florida neighborhood hires attorney as it's revealed she 'SPIED on him' during acrimonious divorce

The ex-wife of a Microsoft exec who was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter has hired a criminal defense lawyer as it's revealed she allegedly 'spied on him' during a bitter divorce. Shanna Fernandez, 35, and her new husband, Mario, have hired attorney Henry Coxe III, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

North West’s Middle Finger Made an Unwanted Appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Family Photos

Click here to read the full article. Most kids scowl or cry or close their eyes when they don’t want to be in a family photo. And who can blame them? It’s exhausting to sit still and smile for what seems like forever to get the perfect picture. However, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, took it to the next level — and gave a big “F U” to her mom’s Christmas photos. In the season finale of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu today, the SKIMS founder shared that her daughter made a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry & Meghan Are Reportedly Facing a New Loyalty Test From the Royal Family After Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a successful visit to the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. It may not have been exactly what they had hoped for in terms of introducing their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother, but they made sure the attention was solely on the Queen’s milestone celebration. The couple reportedly attended the event to “mend fences” with Harry’s family, but royal author Duncan Larcombe told The Sun that he believes the Sussexes ran into a “brick wall” when it came to making headway in the feud. They left the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Case#Lawsuits#Nbc#2022 Heard
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Wants to Get Rid of $9.75 Million Aspen Estate Where Bravo TV Drama Went Down

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are always playing with their real estate portfolio, most recently selling their Bel Air mansion, but it’s their latest listing that might draw some curiosity from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. The couple put their stunning Aspen home on the market for $9.75 million, but it’s the drama that reportedly goes on there this season that has everyone talking.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

All the Times North West Showed Us She’s a Star in Her Own Right

North West turns 9 today and to celebrate the big occasion, we’re breaking down all the ways that this next-generation Kardashian is a star. Let’s run down just a few of those examples quickly. Rapper? Check. Singer? Check. Visual artist? Check!. And we’re not the only ones in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Blue Ivy is Every Embarrassed Tween in a Cute Video With Dad Jay-Z

Click here to read the full article. Nobody is immune from embarrassing parents — even if your mom and dad are some of the coolest people in Hollywood. At Game 5 of the NBA Finals last night, where the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94, Blue Ivy Carter, 10, was in the stands with her dad, Jay-Z. Blue Ivy — who looks just like mom Beyoncé’s mini-me! — went full-on tween mode during the game when her dad hugged and kissed her on camera. The moment was, luckily, captured on video, and it is so cute! SportsCenter tweeted the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Is An Official 'Umbrella Holder' for Baby Grace & The Picture is So Sweet!

Click here to read the full article. Moms wear many hats — comforter, chef, boo-boo kisser, master of silly faces, photographer, protector … the list goes on. Bindi Irwin has added two new roles to the list, which she shared in the cutest way! In a new picture, Irwin revealed she’s the official “umbrella holder” and “puddle splash supporter” for her daughter Grace Warrior, 1. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star posted a photo to Instagram Monday that will make you want to pull out your rain boots and play outside! She’s holding a big green umbrella over Grace as she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Has the Exact Same Smile as Dad Matthew Broderick in New Party Photos

Click here to read the full article. It was a father-son night out in New York City for Matthew Broderick and his oldest child, James Wilkie Broderick. The duo was celebrating Matthew’s Haute Living cover, and they made sure to dress sharp for the big occasion. The 60-year-old actor wore a navy-blue check suit while his 19-year-old son kept it classic with a black suit. (See the photos HERE.)They posed side-by-side, and even though we think James Wilkie looks a lot like mom Sarah Jessica Parker, there’s one undeniable feature that he got from his dad: that adorable smile. It’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Tom Hanks' Aggressive Side Came Out in Full Force When Fans Got Too Close to Wife Rita Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Fans, who are used to Tom Hanks being Mr. Nice Guy in Hollywood, saw a new side to him on Wednesday night when the paparazzi got too aggressive with his wife, Rita Wilson. The Oscar winner went into full protective mode when the crowd got physical with the 65-year-old actress — it was a scary moment. The TMZ clip shows the couple coming out of a building with security as fans gather around to take selfies and the flash from the photographers’ cameras goes off. Wilson is ahead of her husband trying to make...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Charlize Theron Looks Like a Whole New Person With a Shocking & Stunning Gothic Look

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron isn’t afraid to do something daring, especially with her luscious locks.  The platinum blonde beauty decided to shake things up this summer with a gothic, black bob haircut. She debuted this edgy new look at the Africa Outreach Project gala on June 11. The gala is an annual event that aims to launch HIV/AIDS prevention programs in Africa. For the event, Theron rocked a more casual look of blue jeans and a white button-down. While this outfit is both chic and elegant, all eyes are on her dark bob. Theron has always been...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy