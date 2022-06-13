ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No boat, no problem: You can save money and catch fish from shore on your beach vacation

By George Noleff
WFXR
 3 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) You’ve spent a lot of money on gas to get to the beach and a hotel room. While the beach is free, you may want to add some other outdoors adventure to your plans without taking a hit on your wallet.

Don’t worry. You have options.

Most beach destinations in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina depending on where you go, offer activities like kayaking, hiking, wildlife viewing, crabbing, clamming, or fishing.

When it comes to fishing, you don’t have to spend a lot to catch a lot. There are shore and pier opportunities in places like Virginia Beach, Assateague Island and Chincoteague Island, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, or on the Chesapeake Bay.

The gear you will need is basic and also won’t set you back much money.

Here is a basic shorebound saltwater gear list:

  • 7 to 8-foot medium-heavy or heavy-action rod
  • 30-pound test braid or monofilament line
  • Bottom rigs consist of two 1/0 circle hooks, a 15-pound test fluorocarbon line, and a three-ounce sinker
  • Bait like Fishbites prepared bait, shrimp, squid, bloodworms, cut bait like bunker or mullet, peeler crabs
Two hook bottom rig (Photo courtesy: takemefishing.org)
Shorebound? No problem, you can still catch fish in Roanoke area waters

You can buy pre-tied bottom rigs or you can tie your own. Takemefishing.org has an instruction page and easy how-to videos showing you how to tie your own saltwater rigs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL56x_0g9IQgkH00
A big flounder caught from a fishing pier at Sunset Beach, NC (George Noleff/WFXR News)

Depending on the time of year, there are a number of species that can be targeted from shore and pier access. They include croakers, spot, Spanish mackerel, whiting, bluefish, and flounder.

