Renowned chef Charlie Palmer and Four Seasons veteran Christopher Hunsberger are merging their decades of experience together to launch a hotel brand unlike any other. The duo met more than 20 years ago when Four Seasons enlisted Palmer to open an outpost of his eponymous steak house at the company's Las Vegas property. Over the past two decades, the two have worked together on multiple occasions, including when Palmer brought on Hunsberger to help re-envision two hotels he had invested in: Mystic in San Francisco and Harvest Inn in St. Helena. During the process, they both yearned to "create a brand that [they] felt was really different and revolutionary," Palmer told Travel + Leisure, instead of modifying what already exists. And thus, Palmer and Hunsberger's company, Appellation, was born.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO