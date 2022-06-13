Albany Ninja Lab to honor coach and support family

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Ninja Lab is hosting Superhero Sunday, a fundraiser event to help support the family of Kevin Bogus, a Ninja Trainer who recently passed away. The event will take place on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Superhero Sunday will include raffles, food, drinks, and ninja challenges. The admission fee is $15 and all money collected will go directly to the Bogus family.

