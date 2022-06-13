ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Ninja Lab to honor coach and support family

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0pv4_0g9IQCSb00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Ninja Lab is hosting Superhero Sunday, a fundraiser event to help support the family of Kevin Bogus, a Ninja Trainer who recently passed away. The event will take place on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Superhero Sunday will include raffles, food, drinks, and ninja challenges. The admission fee is $15 and all money collected will go directly to the Bogus family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Discussion to be held on NYS Pride Month Exhibit

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is holding an interactive panel discussion on the New York State Capitol Pride Month exhibition, “With Dignity and Pride: Photography by Vincent Cianni.” The discussion will be live-streamed on the Empire State Plaza website at 6 p.m. on June 16.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George concert to benefit crash victims’ family

Every Friday in the summer, the village of Lake George runs Fridays at the Lake, a free concert series hosted in the heart of the village at Shepard Park. This week's show is free, like all the rest, but bring your wallet anyway, as the music will be fundraising in the wake of a recent accident.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, June 16

Today's five things to know include a search near Albany International Airport that led to a pair of arrests, the arrest of a New York State employee who allegedly stole unemployment benefits, and the details of a new Siena poll.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Albany Ninja Lab#Nexstar Media Inc
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Civil War Veteran Disappears

One hundred years ago a long-standing citizen of Ballston Spa went missing. Usually known as Dudley Goodwin, his name was sometimes given as M. Dudley Goodwin (which is what appears on his tombstone). According to information on Find-A-Grave, his first name was Madison. He was born in Fulton County, on the second day of April, 1844. A sister was also born in Fulton County, about 1841, but Dudley’s other siblings were born in Saratoga County.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady schools launch “City as Our Campus”

Officials from the Schenectady City School District, SUNY Schenectady, and Proctors Theatre have launched the first phase of "City as Our Campus" with a ribbon-cutting outside Proctors on Wednesday. This program allows students in the Schenectady City School District to take courses at locations outside of the school.
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Still standing: ‘MS can’t take this away’ from Gordon

Katelyn's been stable for two years with the help of a monthly treatment for her MS. Perspective pushed her to join the 2022 MS Run the US relay team, which started in California this April and will end in New York City in August, as 19 runners will take turns running across America. Katelyn is the anchor, running the final leg from Sunbury, PA to Manhattan.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Fudge Day at Krause’s Homemade Candy

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 16 is National Fudge Day! For four generations, the Krause family has been dazzling taste buds with their homemade candies and fudge. It all began in 1929, when Alfred Krause brought his knowledge of candy making with him to the U.S. from Germany. He opened stores in Long Island, Queens, and […]
COLONIE, NY
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albany, New York

Nestled along the west bank of the Hudson River, Albany lies about 150 miles north of the Big Apple. In addition to boasting one of the most beautiful state capitols in the nation, Albany is a college town with a rich history, fun festivals, and an impressive food scene. Based on a recent road trip through the Hudson Valley, these are my favorite restaurants to experience in Albany, New York.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schedule released for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year's fairground festivities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy