Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Kits were assembled in Juneau Thursday as part of a new state program that will provide emergency opioid response resources to working Alaskans. The namesake of the project, Gabe Johnston, had worked in the seafood processing industry in Alaska. His mother, Denise Ewing, a public health nurse in Sitka, said he had struggled with opioids for many years. In January of this year, he passed away from an overdose.

3 DAYS AGO