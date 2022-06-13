ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife Nikki announced a new addition coming soon

By Jason Dill
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat family is growing.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife Nikki announced on Twitter that the couple is expecting their third child together .

In 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their first child that coincided with Erik Spoelstra’s 47th birthday . Santiago, now 4, is their first child and 2-year-old Dante followed.

“Half way there with lots to celebrate,” Nikki Spoelstra tweeted. “Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3.”

No gender was revealed in her announcement.

The Spoelstras married in Vizcaya in 2016.

The Heat reached the Eastern Conference finals this season, falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki are expecting their third child together. Nikki Spoelstra announced the addition on Twitter on Monday, June 13, 2022.

