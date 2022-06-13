Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife Nikki announced a new addition coming soon

The Miami Heat family is growing.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra’s wife Nikki announced on Twitter that the couple is expecting their third child together .

In 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their first child that coincided with Erik Spoelstra’s 47th birthday . Santiago, now 4, is their first child and 2-year-old Dante followed.

“Half way there with lots to celebrate,” Nikki Spoelstra tweeted. “Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3.”

No gender was revealed in her announcement.

The Spoelstras married in Vizcaya in 2016.

The Heat reached the Eastern Conference finals this season, falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games.