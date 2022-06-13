Summer Concerts at Goshen Farm

Click here to read the full article. Running from June 17-21, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will mark both its 61st edition this year and its 10th under the watch of Laurent Puons. When the onetime boxer took over in 2012, he looked to reposition the august showcase created in 1961 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, reorganizing the competition and streamlining the juries. He also made the event a lot more public friendly. “Appealing to the public is one of the best ways to promote a festival,” Puons says. “From my point of view, the public is the key. The public...

FESTIVAL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO