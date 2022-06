Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO