Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, joins bars and restaurants nationwide in celebrating the Sazerac (considered the official cocktail of New Orleans) from Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26. Throughout the week, $1 from each Sazerac Rye Whiskey cocktail sold will be matched by Sazerac Company and donated to Feed the Second Line and its efforts to support New Orleans’ “culture creators” who bring energy and talents to the community.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO