Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, the first director of a newly reactivated Florida State Guard to bolster the state’s National Guard with a focus on responding to disasters within the state. Governor DeSantis said the director of the renewed force would be retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham, an Iraq veteran and former intelligence and anti-terrorism officer. Graham says Floridians know the next hurricane is on the horizon and he wants the force to help with storm preparedness and response. The 400 person volunteer unit would bolster the 12,000 strong Florida National Guard.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO