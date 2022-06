DENVER (KDVR) — Violent crime in Colorado rose in the first quarter of 2022 in several cities where levels were already high to begin with. The latest release of the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system says the number of violent crimes in Colorado during the first quarter of 2022 dropped in most of its large cities compared to the first quarter of 2021. Of Colorado’s largest dozen cities, only Greeley, Pueblo, Aurora and Denver have seen more violent crimes committed in the first quarter of this year. Combined, these cities saw 4% more violent crime in the first quarter of 2022 than in the first quarter of 2021.

