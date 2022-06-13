ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Atlanta chef spices up new Buckhead hotel

By Paul Milliken
Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. - When he was a kid, top Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg says his mother used to call him a "dirty rascal" whenever he’d get into trouble. Little did she know then that one day, the nickname would serve as an inspiration for one of the most talked-about new restaurants...

