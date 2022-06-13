Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Laveen neighborhood on Tuesday. Investigators say she is in stable condition and should make a full recovery. “Another sad day for a department and our city as yet another Phoenix Police officer has been shot in the line of duty,” said Phoenix Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach. He added the unidentified officer was shot multiple times and her ballistic vest likely helped save her life. “This officer who was shot represents all that is good in law enforcement,” said Kurtenbach.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO