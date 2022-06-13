ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say they’re investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday night. According to a post...

www.kold.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Search for shooter after two shot near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted in Maryvale. Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa settles lawsuit in police shooting of an unarmed man

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa has paid out $250,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit involving the police shooting of an unarmed man. Angel Benitez, 21, was killed on September 25, 2020. Police body-cam video shows officers found Benitez in a Panda Express parking lot asleep in...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man left his kids unattended while drunk: court documents

According to court documents, 30-year-old Christopher Hutchinson was arrested after he got drunk and passed out, putting his two young children in danger. A neighbor reportedly called police after Hutchinson's son wandered out of their apartment naked. Police say they found Hutchinson's other son playing in an overflowing bathtub. Hutchinson had to be revived by paramedics who responded to the scene. Hutchinson is accused of child abuse.
PHOENIX, AZ
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#911#Apache#Violent Crime#Az#Cbs
ABC 15 News

Former Gilbert high school teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

GILBERT — A former Higley High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning following an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student. The investigation began April 14 after allegations were made about 35-year-old Aaron Dunton and a 14-year-old student. Higley Unified School District says Dunton had been a teacher...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix police officer in stable condition after being shot in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Laveen neighborhood on Tuesday. Investigators say she is in stable condition and should make a full recovery. “Another sad day for a department and our city as yet another Phoenix Police officer has been shot in the line of duty,” said Phoenix Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach. He added the unidentified officer was shot multiple times and her ballistic vest likely helped save her life. “This officer who was shot represents all that is good in law enforcement,” said Kurtenbach.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to 80 months for lying on form during gun purchase

PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was sentenced this week to more than six years in federal prison for lying on a form while attempting to purchase a handgun, authorities said. Bobby Lee Seely Jr., 48, was sentenced to 80 months behind bars on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty in the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic scene after Phoenix police officer shot in Laveen

Congressman calls on Arizona AG to investigate outages in eastern Arizona. Congressman Tom O’Halleran sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney General Thursday asking the AG to investigate whether the outages are a result of negligence. Witnesses testify "fake electors" from Arizona part of plan to overturn election. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are dead after they were electrocuted while trying to steal copper wires in a north Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday. It happened just before 6 a.m. at a field at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex near 23rd Avenue and Cheryl Drive, which is south of Peoria Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found the two unidentified victims dead. The pair had touched in-ground electrical wires while trying to steal the copper, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

FBI Phoenix warns about ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teenage boys

PHOENIX – With kids having more free time to spend online during summer break, law enforcement officials are warning Phoenix-area families about a rise in ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teenage boys. Sextortion is where a perpetrator convinces a victim to provide a sexual photo or video and then...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy