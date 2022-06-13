ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick Is Reportedly Interested In Coaching Another Sport

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Belichick is obviously known for coaching one sport: football. But could the legendary NFL head coach jump to another sport when his time on...

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Marriage

Everyone made the same jokes when Tom Brady decided not to retire after all. Forty days after announcing an end to his legendary NFL career, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady later lined up a lucrative job once he's done playing football, leading fans to jest about how he must hate spending time at home.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-PGA Tour Player Wants Phil Mickelson Removed From Hall Of Fame

Phil Mickelson has been public enemy No. 1 in the golf world over the past few weeks because of his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Earlier this week, former PGA Tour golfer Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Mickelson's situation. Chamblee, who turned pro in 1985 and...
GOLF
