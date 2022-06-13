Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf. The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open. “I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO