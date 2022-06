Vehicular homicide warrants have been issued tonight for the driver of a Nissan Sentra after two of his passengers died following a three-vehicle crash this afternoon on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue. Michael Lutzweit, 28, of Madison, faces two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular assault and one count of driving on a revoked license. He will be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital.

OLD HICKORY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO