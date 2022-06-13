ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Police looking for Carlisle assault suspects

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two suspects of an assault that took place in Carlisle. Authorities say on June...

Caught on video: Good Samaritans assist York Police during arrest

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are praising four good samaritans who helped subdue a retail theft suspect. On June 15 around 7:39 p.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated a retail theft at the Pennsylvania Wine and Spirits Store on the 300 block of Locks Rd. in Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Carlisle, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster man charged with hit and run after head-on crash

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested on multiple charges after a hit and run incident occurred on May 20, 2022. According to East Cocalico Township Police, at around noon on May 20, 21-year-old David Wayne Robinson was operating a vehicle and traveling at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in the opposite lane. He then struck a vehicle head-on.
LANCASTER, PA
Two injured in Lancaster County deck collapse, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Two people were injured Wednesday when a deck collapsed in Lancaster County, according to police. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says two people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. A number of organizations assisted in the rescue effort. So far, there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Missing Juvenile Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are searching for a missing juvenile. Police are looking for Jaylynn Smith, a black female . Anyone with information as to Jaylynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Grantville man arrested for spitting in face of Pa. State Trooper

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Grantville, Dauphin County was arrested after spitting in the face and eyes of a Pennsylvania State Trooper. According to a public information release report, on Wednesday, June 15 at around 12:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to Austin Drive in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County to […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
Missing Teen Sought In Carlisle

CARLISLE – A missing juvenile is being sought by Cumberland County authorities. 15-year-old Maurice Marshall went missing from the 100 block of East Penn Street in Carlisle. He was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and gray jacket, black short sleeve shirt, and navy blue running pants. Marshall is described as six feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.
CARLISLE, PA
$3,000 Four-Wheeler Stolen in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A four-wheeler worth $3,000 was stolen from a Northumberland home recently. Northumberland Police Chief Cliff Kriner says the incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of Park Avenue and King Street. Kriner says they are looking for the device and the suspect. There have been several...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Route 35 Crash Left Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured

Selinsgrove Woman Seriously Injured After Crash, Ejection on Route 35. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – State police say a Selinsgrove woman was seriously injured after rolling her car along Route 35 in Snyder County last Saturday. Selinsgrove troopers say 20-year-old Aleah Shaffer was taken to Geisinger with what they...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Man charged over unkept properties after several warnings

Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers. The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house. Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it. Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA

