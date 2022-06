This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the afternoon of June 12th, Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to a hit and run crash. Officers were told a 2009 BMW passenger vehicle was parked the previous night and was found damaged the following afternoon. The BMW was struck on the passenger's side rear end, damaging the bumper and the taillight. The case is under investigation.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO