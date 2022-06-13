ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Tikis cruising on the Fox River

By Faith Alford
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWeXc_0g9INgHY00

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cruisin’ Tikis in the newest additions on the Fox River. The company was started by a local couple, who were inspired by the concept after seeing the tiki on other waterways.

Cruisin’ Tikis is located in a variety of places outside of the state, but Joe and Tammy Lefeber are the first to launch a franchise in Wisconsin. The couple is first time business owners and after Joe’s battle with cancer they felt inspired to open the business.

The tiki tour last about two hours, customers can bring along any food and drinks. The tiki operates from the docks located at Fox River Brewing Co. Each tour can hosts up to six guests and children are welcome. Kids under 12 must wear a life jacket during the cruise.

The business opened a few weeks ago, but business has been booming. The tour has two routes; further in the Fox River towards the city of Oshkosh or the other direction toward Lake Butte des Morts.

Cruisin’ Tikis Oshkosh is looking forward to growing as a company, with over 80 tours booked so far this summer. They are still welcoming in new renters, you can visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Anchors Away! Cruise Ship Docks in Downtown Green Bay for First Time

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – It has been years in the making, but a Great Lakes cruise ship has officially arrived in Green Bay. The nearly 290-foot Ocean Navigator turned the final corner toward Leicht Park as the sun rose behind it just before 7am Thursday morning. It’s the twelfth day of the cruise ship’s current journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Howard neighborhood blocked in by storm damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Storm damage in Howard stands out from some of the other damage around the Green Bay area. Wednesday night we showed you a bar along Velp Avenue with its siding shredded by straight-line winds and parts of its roof across the street, where it shattered the windows of the AmericInn’s indoor pool.
HOWARD, WI
WFRV Local 5

June Dairy Month: Badtke Dairy

(WFRV) – While most 17-year-olds are focused on their Senior year and graduation, Pete Badtke was taking steps to purchase a farm. He has a strong milking herd in Ripon and uses a blend of technology and skills learned from his dad to raise healthy animals. In this segment, learn why farms are just one […]
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

Checking out storm damage Thursday morning

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The storm clouds have moved out and the rain has stopped falling. Now it's time to assess storm damage across Northeast Wisconsin. Thanks to Tom for sharing this photo of damage at the Green Bay Yacht Club. Damage from Wednesday night's storms can be seen throughout...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Sports
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Cruise ship arrives in Green Bay

An assessment team confirmed an EF-1 tornado landed in Seymour in Outagamie County. A spokesman for WPS and We Energies explains why restoring power is much more difficult after this storm. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of "storm chasers" Updated: 1 hour ago. These repair crews often use high-pressure sales tactics...
SEYMOUR, WI
whby.com

Storms leave thousands in Fox Valley and Green Bay without power

APPLETON, WI — High winds from Wednesday night’s storms leave thousands of customers around Green Bay and the Fox Cities in the dark. As of 9:00 P-M, WE Energies says about 15-hundred customers in its Appleton service area lost electrical service during the storms. Nearly 2,200 customers in Freedom were without power. About 325 Fremont customers lost their electric service during the storm. In Hortonville, high winds knocked out power to nearly 1,500.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Air quality advisory for five northeast Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in northeast Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) such as those with asthma and lung disease. Children, adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Cruisin Tikis#Fox River Brewing Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfrv Local
WBAY Green Bay

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - People across Northeast Wisconsin are working to clear the mess left behind by powerful and devastating storms Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour in Outagamie County. There were no injuries or deaths. Wisconsin Public Service says storms knocked out...
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

90 Days to Discover at Children’s Museum of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is welcoming back their summer series, 90 Days to Discover. This event will give kids the chance to have some thing to do every day. Families can enjoy new programming during their visits. Each week their will be a new theme, covering topics like […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi flipped due to strong winds

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday. The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area. Crews got it back upright by 7:50 p.m. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
dailybusinesspost.com

THE 10 Best Things to Do in Appleton

Appleton is a famous city which is known for its informative museums and parks. Visit this city that has the cultural heart and capital of Fox Cities. Well-known for its Harry Houdini history and performing arts, this city houses too many attractions. This city also amazes visitors with its electrifying sports and heritage houses. Know in this city what the 10 best things to do are and how to check out our roundup of the best things to do in Appleton, WI with Allegiant Airlines Booking .
whby.com

Gas prices jump significantly in Appleton, slightly in Green Bay

The Fox Valley sees another significant jump in gas prices. The latest survey by GasBuddy finds the average in Appleton at $4.75 per gallon, an increase of nearly 20 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose nearly 2 cents per gallon to $4.79. Last week, the national...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: US 45 southbound reopened to motorists

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on US 45 in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the incident has cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident took just under two hours to clear. NOW:...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
915
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy