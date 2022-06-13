Tikis cruising on the Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cruisin’ Tikis in the newest additions on the Fox River. The company was started by a local couple, who were inspired by the concept after seeing the tiki on other waterways.

Cruisin’ Tikis is located in a variety of places outside of the state, but Joe and Tammy Lefeber are the first to launch a franchise in Wisconsin. The couple is first time business owners and after Joe’s battle with cancer they felt inspired to open the business.

The tiki tour last about two hours, customers can bring along any food and drinks. The tiki operates from the docks located at Fox River Brewing Co. Each tour can hosts up to six guests and children are welcome. Kids under 12 must wear a life jacket during the cruise.

The business opened a few weeks ago, but business has been booming. The tour has two routes; further in the Fox River towards the city of Oshkosh or the other direction toward Lake Butte des Morts.

Cruisin’ Tikis Oshkosh is looking forward to growing as a company, with over 80 tours booked so far this summer. They are still welcoming in new renters, you can visit their website .

