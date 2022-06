>Person Drowns at Codorus State Park in York County. (York County, PA) -- The York County Coroner has not yet released a name but has confirmed one person has drowned at Codorus State Park. Officials say crews were dispatched for a water rescue Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. The section of the park involved reportedly is in West Manheim Township. No further details have been available.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO