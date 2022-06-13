Royalton City Council approves changes to city parking restrictions

After a public hearing was held, the Royalton City Council approved, Tuesday, to add a provision in the city’s ordinance in regard to city property parking restrictions.

Ordinance no. 3, Section 6 outlines that (a) no vehicle or trailer shall be parked unattended and without permission on Royalton city property for more than 48 consecutive hours. In addition, (b) vehicles may be towed at owner’s expense.

The provision the Council approved adding was (c), which says that “when any police officer that has judication finds a vehicle unattended upon any city street or city owned parking lot in violation of any parking regulation, such officer is hereby authorized to impound such unlawfully parked vehicle and provide for the removal thereof and to remove the same to the city impound lot or place of safety; provided that, if by any charge shall be placed against such vehicle for cost of removal or storage, or both, by anyone called upon to assist therewith, the same shall be paid prior to removal from such place of storage or safekeeping.”

“As of right now, the reason for this change is basically they can’t put up signs because we’re really authorized to actually tow vehicles from that street because it’s a county road in front of the high school. We needed to make this change in order for our police officers to call to have cars towed if they’re in the wrong area,” said Planning and Zoning Chair Tim Majaski.

Royalton City Council Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:

• Was informed by Council Member Jeff Gerads, liaison for the Royalton Police Department, that Police Chief Lindsay Bruyere will not remain police chief as the position is moved from part-time to full-time. However, Bruyere said he wants to stay on as a part-time police officer. The Council directed City Clerk Leah Walberg to research at what pay scale Bruyere was at before he became the police chief in 2019;

• Approved posting for an open full-time chief of police position, starting at $31.68 per hour. The Council also added the requirement that eligible applicants have a minimum of five years of experience of working in law enforcement. Three years was previously written in the job description;

• Approved hiring Knife River to pave multiple city roads at a cost of $14,718.75;

• Approved accepting $550 as payment from landlord Carly Winscher for the $1,100 utility bill at 605 N. Evergreen Street. Winscher said he had called the city several times to have the water turned off to that location after the resident had repeatedly failed to pay the water bill. However, the city had not turned off the water during the winter months to avoid the pipes from freezing. The city also opted not to turn off residents’ water during the pandemic;

• Was informed by City Clerk Leah Walberg that the Royalton Fire Department received three bids in regard to painting the fire station’s exterior. Looking at the two lower bids, Walberg said that because there was such a large price gap between the high bid and the lower bids, she requested the fire department find out what kind of paint the lowest bidders would be using as well as if the work is guaranteed. While Fransen Decorating in Milaca estimated the project, which included pressure washing, applying the bonding primer and the Sherwin-Williams sher-cryl top coat, plus labor and materials, to cost $23,800, Full Spectrum Finishing in Royalton submitted a base bid for preparation and paint exterior steel siding and bollards of $4,890. Spanier Painting of St. Cloud estimated that power washing and two coats of exterior paint, including all materials and labor, would cost $4,750;

• Was informed by Mayor Brenda Weiss - Pesta that Dean Dumont, the owner of the antique building, had said he wasn’t able to make it to the meeting. The city has attempted to work with him to either demolish or repair the building because its deteriorated state, including falling brick, has become dangerous for passers-by. Dumont currently receives weekly citations from the city for violation of the city’s ordinance, which is something Dumont wishes to contest, Walberg said. The Council tabled the matter until the next regular meeting;

• Was informed by City Engineer Phil Martin that Morrison County wants to proceed with the 2023 Royalton utility improvement project this fall. With material supply issues, Martin said the county is concerned that the project cannot be delivered in 2023 unless it gets the bid and project award done this fall. Martin said the city’s interest is the opportunity to install watermain and sanitary sewer below the county road while the county is reconstructing;

• Approved liquor licenses to the Royalton Lions Club for July 30 and to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church for July 15 - 16; and

• Approved animal permits to the following residents — Gaylene Witucki for six chickens; Brian and Missy Erickson for a Juliana mini pig; Theresia Sutton for three horses and eight chickens; and to Tim Borghejinck for 10 hens, but no rooster.

The Royalton City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.