Landscaper arrested for stealing woman’s underwear

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Fort Collins Police Department says a man has been arrested for stealing a woman’s underwear. Police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Police say Randal Woodard, 55, runs a business called “Woodard Quality Landscaping.” On June 8, police said Woodard was working on a sprinkler system at a home when the resident had to leave during the service. While the resident was gone, police said she received a security notification of activity inside her home.

Police said the resident discovered that Woodard entered her bedroom and stole underwear before leaving.

Woodard was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

He faces charges of second-degree burglary, a felony, and theft of less than $50.

FCPD said that based on information gathered during their investigation, and Woodard’s access to homes through his business, police are concerned that other victims may exist.

“This is a disturbing violation of privacy, and it’s even more concerning when someone frequently works at different homes,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who leads the Patrol Division. “Our officers and Victim Services team stand ready to pursue justice and provide support for anyone else who may have been victimized.”

If you have any information about Woodard or other incidents, please contact the FCPD tip line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.