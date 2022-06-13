ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocheport, MO

MoDOT contractors to do nightly lane closures all week on I-70 Rocheport bridge

By Brian Hauswirth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightly lane closures are planned for this week on the I-70 Rocheport bridge, west of Columbia. Contractors for the state...

National Weather Service could extend mid-Missouri’s heat advisory

The entire 939 the Eagle listening area in mid-Missouri remains under a heat advisory through 8 this (Thursday) evening, but that could be extended. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore says it depends on a slow-moving front off to our west. The heat index in Columbia and Jefferson City will make it feel like 100 degrees again today.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
(AUDIO): Missouri Revenue director Wayne Wallingford appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

In 2021, Missouri lawmakers approved an increase in the state’s gasoline tax. It increases the gas tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025. It increases by 2.5 cents per gallon each year, and the bill requires you to keep gasoline receipts and records for three years. Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Wayne Wallingford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” to discuss how to obtain a gas tax refund that’s included in the law:
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
COLUMBIA, MO
Boone Electric asking customers to conserve energy

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative is warning its members in six mid-Missouri counties that energy supplies could be tight today (Thursday) and tomorrow, and they’re asking members to conserve energy both days. Boone Electric is citing information from Associated Electric Cooperative, their power supplier. The cooperative notes we’ve seen an...
COLUMBIA, MO
Heat advisory extended for mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about dangerous heat again today (Wednesday) and tomorrow throughout mid-Missouri. The NWS has extended the heat advisory for mid-Missouri through 8 tomorrow night. The heat index in Columbia and Jefferson City today and tomorrow will feel like 100 degrees. The NWS is urging...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CVB: MSHSASA events are important to Columbia’s tourism industry

The Missouri State High School Activities Association’s (MSHSAA) state basketball championships will return to Columbia in the spring for the first time since 2017. MSHSAA has awarded four statewide events to Columbia, including the basketball championships. Columbia will continue to host three other events through 2029: the state wrestling championships, state cross country championships and the state music festival.
COLUMBIA, MO
Heat advisory remains in effect for mid-Missouri; cool front later in week

(939 the Eagle’s Christian Blood contributed to this story) Columbia, Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks remain under a heat advisory through Wednesday evening. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher urges you to stay hydrated. “A heat advisory is issued by our office when...
COLUMBIA, MO
Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Hearing set for next week in high-profile Columbia murder case

A Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body in an apartment dumpster will be in court next week for a hearing. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. They lived on Amelia, south of the Business Loop. Columbia Police found Megan’s remains in 2019, after searching the city’s 100-acre landfill for days.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fatal UTV crash in Callaway County

One man is dead .. two other people have serious injuries after a Saturday UTV crash in Callaway County. Troopers say Donald Lay of St. Charles flipped the utility vehicle on a trail near Auxvasse. Lay and a passenger Bethany Johnson of Columbia were seriously injured. The other passenger, Richard Bryant, was killed.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
CPS briefs Columbia’s school board on building safety improvements

Columbia’s school board has listened to a detailed presentation about numerous safety and security upgrades at the district in the past four years. The board discussed the issue at Monday’s meeting and listened to a detailed power point presentation. The board learned that progress has been made on proximity card readers. CPS says only six buildings remain.
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO

