Madison man killed in hit and run along State Route 45
A 35-year-old Madison man was killed in a hit and run crash along State Route 45 at Delaware Avenue on Sunday.
Early investigations indicate Wenceslao Teletor-Ajualip was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the vehicle at around 9:30 p.m.
Witnesses say the vehicle may be a 2009 silver Toyota Camry.
Officials say he may have also been hit by a second vehicle before getting struck again by a white tractor trailer.
None of the vehicles remained on scene.
Evidence of alcohol was found at the scene on the part of Teletor-Ajualip.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
