Madison County, TN

Madison man killed in hit and run along State Route 45

By Kelly Broderick
 3 days ago
A 35-year-old Madison man was killed in a hit and run crash along State Route 45 at Delaware Avenue on Sunday.

Early investigations indicate Wenceslao Teletor-Ajualip was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the vehicle at around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle may be a 2009 silver Toyota Camry.

Officials say he may have also been hit by a second vehicle before getting struck again by a white tractor trailer.

None of the vehicles remained on scene.

Evidence of alcohol was found at the scene on the part of Teletor-Ajualip.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

