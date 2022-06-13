ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Nature Stewards Program Native Plant Sale Fundraiser will be Father’s Day weekend

 3 days ago
Nature Stewards Program Native Plant Sale Fundraiser will be held on Father’s Day weekend – this coming Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Native Plants & a Few Garden Favorites

Create a Wildlife Habitat for Birds, Butterflies, and Bees with Native Plants.

We added MORE of the popular Evergreen Huckleberries, Orange Honeysuckle, Nodding Onions, Ocean Spray, Checker Mallow, and Pacific Ninebark.

NEW for the June fundraiser are shade-loving Vanilla Leaf understory plants.

In the June Fundraiser:

Red Flowering Currant (only 2 left), Twinberry, Irises, Ocean Spray, Coastal Strawberries, Nodding Onion, Bleeding Heart, Native Trees, Evergreen Huckleberry, Douglas Spirea, Hardy Geranium, Oregon Stonecrop, Pacific Ninebark, Pea Fruited and Nootka Roses, Snowberry, Thimbleberry, Vine Maple, Native Willow (butterfly habitat), Shore Pine, Red Osier Dogwood, Checker Mallow, and Serviceberry.

Address: 13257 5th Ave SW, Burien (corner of 5th Ave and 134th Street; map below). Green and white house with a chain link fence.

Plenty of on-street Parking.

“The Weed Warriors and Nature Stewards appreciate your support!”

