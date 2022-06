The Golden State Warriors are just one win from their seventh NBA title, but the Boston Celtics are at home with a chance to force a Game 7 in San Francisco on Sunday. Betting on the NBA can be tricky, but you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a detailed betting algorithm that projects out games to see how often certain betting lines hit. You can also track spread bet percentages at FanDuel Sportsbook.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO