Houston, TX

2 people hospitalized after a vehicle plows into a home in The Heights (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

2 people hospitalized after a vehicle plows into a home in The Heights (Houston, TX)

On Sunday, two people suffered injuries after a car ran into a home in The Heights. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on White Oak Drive and Usener Street. The early reports showed that the driver came down the road, uprooted a tree, and slammed into the house [...]

